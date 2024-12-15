Note on if Bryan Danielson Would Be Able To Compete at AEW All In: Texas

As previously reported, Bryan Danielson recently said that he will be at AEW All In: Texas, although he doesn’t know if he’ll wrestle at the event. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an update on the likelihood that Danielson could return to the ring by then.

It was noted that if the American Dragon continues to seek alternative treatments for his neck injury, such as stem cell treatment, it could be a possibility. However, if he has to have neck surgery, he would not have recovered by July 12, the date of the event. Danielson previously stated that surgery is a last resort for him, but he thinks he has a 50-50 chance of returning to the ring.

Either way, the former AEW World Champion has said he will be at All In, even if it means doing commentary or whatever else Tony Khan asks of him.