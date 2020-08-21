Update on Buff Bagwell’s Condition Following Car Accident

An update is available on Buff Bagwell after he was in a serious car accident this past weekend. As previously reported, Bagwell was hospitalized after he lost control of his car negotiating a turn and collided with the center median and center fest, went across the opposite lanes and hit a curb before colliding into a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station.

Atlanta promoter Ron Gosset posted an update on Bagwell after receiving a text from him, which you can see below:

Please send up Prayers for my friend Marcus “BUFF” Bagwell.

He text me tonight and is hoping to leave the hospital tomorrow.

But due to the terrible car wreck…he said he has some Bad injuries including..

Broke ribs, broke right hip, broke left socket bone, broke nose, torn right groin muscle, lots of purple bruising. But No surgeries!

Police are investigating the incident and believe Bagwell was impaired by prescription medication.