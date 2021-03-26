Update On Charlotte Flair’s Smackdown Status

A new report has an update on the possibility that Charlotte Flair could be returning to Smackdown tonight. As reported earlier this week, Flair was taken off of WWE television and WrestleMania advertising after she tested positive for COVID-19, and there was some discussion that if she was cleared to return she could appear on tonight’s show. Flair had disclosed on Monday that she was not on TV because she had tested positive for the virus.

According to PWInsider, it doesn’t seem likely that Flair will appear tonight after all. The site reports that as of 4:30 PM ET, Flair was not backstage at the ThunderDome for tonight’s show.

Smackdown airs live tonight on FOX, and as always we will have live coverage of the show.