Update on Charlotte Flair Following WrestleMania Backlash

WWE did an injury angle with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash, and a new report has details on her status. During Sunday’s PPV, Flair lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey after Rousey made her say “I Quit” due to a chair-assisted armbar.

Sometime after the match, it was noted in an update that Flair suffered a fracture to her radius. As you might imagine, the injury is pure storyline as confirmed by Fightful Select.

WWE creative was told that Flair would be taking some time off, which led to the injury angle being instituted for the match. There’s no word on whether the time off is starting immediately or how long it is intended to last.