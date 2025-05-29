Update On Chelsea Green Suffering Broken Nose, If She’ll Miss Time

As previously reported, Chelsea Green suffered a broken nose during her match with Zelina Vega at Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend. Fightful Select has more details on the injury and how Green used it to her advantage.

Green got looked at backstage after the match and it was determined that it was a clean break. This isn’t the first time she suffered the injury. She likely won’t miss any time, as she will require a face mask to appear on TV.

Staff were said to be impressed by how she handled the situation. She went backstage immediately to film content for WWE and milked the injury on social media.