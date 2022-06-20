wrestling / News
Update On Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo After Huge Bump At Impact Slammiversary
June 19, 2022 | Posted by
Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo took a major bump at Impact Slammiversary, and a new report has updates on them after the show. The two were part of the Queen of the Mountain match at Sunday’s PPV and were climbing for the ladder when Mia Yim shoved it over, sending both of them crashing out of the ring through a table at ringside.
According to PWInsider, both Green and Purazzo are said to be okay following the match. Jordynne Grace ended up winning the match and the Impact Knockouts Championship.
.@ImChelseaGreen and @DeonnaPurrazzo just took a HUGE fall through tables thanks to @MiaYim!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/jZ6gPXJ24b
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, ‘Multiple’ Surprises Rumored
- WWE Reportedly Considering Treating Cody Rhodes’ Return Like Triple H’s In 2002
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related