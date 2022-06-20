wrestling / News

Update On Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo After Huge Bump At Impact Slammiversary

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Slammiversary Chelsea Green Deonna Purrazzo Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo took a major bump at Impact Slammiversary, and a new report has updates on them after the show. The two were part of the Queen of the Mountain match at Sunday’s PPV and were climbing for the ladder when Mia Yim shoved it over, sending both of them crashing out of the ring through a table at ringside.

According to PWInsider, both Green and Purazzo are said to be okay following the match. Jordynne Grace ended up winning the match and the Impact Knockouts Championship.

