wrestling / News
Update on Claudio Castagnoli Following Recent Absence on AEW TV
June 27, 2025 | Posted by
Claudio Castagnoli has not appeared on recent episodes of AEW television and was pulled from last week’s Grand Slam Mexico. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Castagnoli was granted time off. It was noted that he is not missing television for a negative reason, such as an injury, business issue or his name being mentioned on WWE TV.
