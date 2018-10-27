Update on What’s Next for Cody Rhodes, ROH Deal Reportedly Expiring This Month

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestlingInc.com) has an update on what’s next for former NWA world heavyweight champion Cody Rhodes. According to the report, Cody Rhodes’ exclusive contract with ROH is coming to an end and will be finished at the end of this month. His last obligation will be Chris Jericho’s cruise running from today until October 31.

Per the Observer report, Rhodes plans on working through January 2019, but heh’s not expected to sign a new deal. Additionally, Cody, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page are said to be looking to stay together for whatever teir next move will be. As of now, it’s not yet clear which direction they are leaning.

Despite the fact that he currently holds NJPW’s IWGP US title, Cody does not have a deal set up with the promotion. However, Rhodes would like to keep working there if at all possible.

Cody lost the NWA world title back to Nick Aldis at NWA 70. This title change was reportedly already planned and was not a result of were Cody will go next in 2019.

Ring of Honor gave Cody permission to win the NWA title at All In in September and then work the NWA 70th Anniversary show to drop the title back to Aldis. In exchange, Aldis wrestled at some ROH events.