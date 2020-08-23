Update on Cody’s Status After Dark Order Attack Set For This Week’s Dynamite

AEW will provide an update on Cody following his sssault at the hands of the Dark Order on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Twitter sunday that an update will be announced on this week’s show.

Cody was stretchered out of the ringside area by AEW officials after Brodie Lee defeated him to win the AEW TNT Championship in very short order. The Dark Order attacked backstage and left Cody on the ground covered in the pieces of the original TNT Championship.

Previously announced for the show is:

* Britt Baker, Reba, and Penelope Ford vs. Big Swole

* Tag Team Gauntlet #1 Contender’s Match: Best Friends vs. FTR vs. Young Bucks vs. The Natural Nightmares

* Tables Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jon Moxley vs. MJF contract signing

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary