Update on CONTRA’s Contract Set For MLW: Fusion

This week’s episode of MLW: Fusion will feature an update on CONTRA’s apparent contractual control of Jacob Fatu’s title matches. MLW announced the segment on Sunday morning, with the full announcement below:

CONTRA’s contractual control update on FUSION

Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today confirmed the league will provide an update on CONTRA’s alleged control of championship bouts for Jacob Fatu this Wednesday, May 5 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.

Does CONTRA hold all the power? Josef Samael believes so. Claiming to have contractual control over all potential challengers to Jacob Fatu’s World Heavyweight Championship, CONTRA has effectively hijacked the title.

But are things as they seem? MLW can confirm this Wednesday’s FUSION will examine whether Samael was able to effectively rewrite Fatu’s contract while the regime seized the MLW headquarters in 2020.

Will National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone be denied destiny?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.