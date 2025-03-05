Update On Cora Jade Following WWE NXT Injury

A new report has an update on Cora Jade following her injury on this week’s WWE NXT. As noted, Jade’s match with Jordynne Grace was stopped on Tuesday’s show after an apparent injury when Grace backed Jade into the corner.

While some speculated that Jade had indicated a knee injury aggravation, Fightful Select reports that sources in NXT indicated that it was actually a head injury.

No word on the severity of the injury or how long she may be out. Jade is currently scheduled to challenge Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship at TNA Sacrifice on March 18th, and there’s been no word on whether the match is in jeopardy due to the injury. Jade posted to Twitter to write:

“Got rocked for a sec but my knees are all good (decent) Thanks for the concern”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jade for a quick and full recovery.