Update on Creative Plans for AJ Styles After WWE Return

AJ Styles returned on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown after being away since September 22. While he did initially attack the Bloodline, he also went after LA Knight. While this would make it seem that Styles is turning heel, Fightful Select reports that may not be the case.

WWE sources noted that it may not be a full heel turn, and Styles’ actions are said to be “somewhat justified.” Another source said the story will be a “choose your own adventure.” It was added that plans could eventually change. Styles will have an in-ring promo segment on tonight’s Smackdown.