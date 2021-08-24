Update on Current Plans For Top Heels on WWE NXT

WWE NXT has lost two of their top heels following NXT Takeover 36, and a new report has details on who will fill those spots. Adam Cole and Karrion Kross both finished up with NXT at the PPV on Sunday, with Kross moving to Raw after his loss to Samoa Joe and Cole’s WWE status a question mark at best.

According to PWInsider, the current plan is to have Johnny Gargano be the top heel for NXT moving forward, with Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong also set to be big players on that side of the alignment chart.

Gargano is still paired with Candice LeRae in The Way and has been dealing with the Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell romance storyline as of late. Dunne has been aligned with Oney Lorcan and now Ridge Holland, while Strong returned to NXT recently as the biggest name in Malcolm Bivens’ Diamond Mine stable.