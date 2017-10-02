Update on When Daniel Bryan & Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contracts Expire

– According to Fightful.com, here are the latest updates on when some WWE contracts end. Daniel Bryan has been heavily teasing that he will return to wrestling once his WWE deal expires…

* Brock Lesnar’s contract will be up after Wrestlemania 34.

* Big Show’s contract ends in February of 2018

* Daniel Bryan’s contract ends in September of 2018.

* Paige and Mauro Ranallo’s contracts end in 2019.