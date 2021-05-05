Update on Daniel Bryan’s WWE Status Following Loss to Roman Reigns

A new report has details on Daniel Bryan’s WWE status following his loss to Roman Reigns on Smackdown. As reported on Friday, Bryan was banished from Smackdown following his loss to Reigns, and a report from Fightful Select says that Bryan’s contract either expired or was set to expire last week after the match.

The site notes that “high level sources” both in and out of the company said they’d heard of the expiration coming, but that Bryan hadn’t spoken openly about his status. There have not been any big farewells backstage either, at least open ones.

It is added that this doesn’t mean Bryan is necessarily leaving WWE. It’s possible that he’s re-signed since or could work for WWE without a contract. Fightful notes that they’ve been told Bryan is “vocal about doing some unconventional work” with and for the company. WWE has not officially confirmed Bryan’s status either way, other than to move his profile to alumni status on WWE.com.