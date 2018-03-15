Update on Daniel Bryan’s Possible Role at WrestleMania

According to cagesideseats.com, it’s believed he’ll end up as guest referee for the Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shane McMahon match. That match may be a triple threat, or Shane may get a partner to make it a tag team match. But according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Owens and Zayn were listed for the Andre the Giant Battle Royal according too those who had the internal lineup and Shane was not listed for the show. This could be done as a way to throw people off and keep the real plans a secret.