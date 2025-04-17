Update On Darby Allin’s Mt. Everest Climb

Darby Allin is scaling Mt. Everest, and a new update is available on his progress. As reported, the AEW star began his climb this month and Adventure Consultants gave an update on his progress.

The update, which noted that the climb started on April 8th, said (per Fightful):

Today our Everest Private Team said goodbye to the trekkers and hiked from Pheriche to Chhukhung an elevation gain of 530m. Darby is doing great! It took three and half hours. It was nice and clear day with great views. Tomorrow we are going to continue our acclimatisation with a hike Chhukhung Ri, a nerby hill which is at 5540m.

No word as of yet on when Allin will be done, nor when he will return to AEW TV.