Update on Drew McIntyre and LA Knight Working Together After Royal Rumble

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre allegedly stormed out of the Royal Rumble following his elimination from the match, as he was said to be angry with something that happened. McIntyre was described as being ‘loud’ about someone trying to ‘get their stuff in’, believed to be LA Knight. Fightful Select has more details on McIntyre and Knight after the two worked together on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

The reported issues between the two made their way into Knight’s promo on Smackdown, as he called McIntyre a ‘crier’ then joked about ‘getting his stuff in.’ Knight’s PSA about it being okay to cry was legitimate but he also used it as a way to take a shot at McIntyre.

Knight and McIntyre were said to be fine working together last night. While things got ‘a little rough’ during teh match, both were okay and there were no issues after that. There was no concern backstage about the two working together, as several saw it as a chance to play off the frustrations and behind-the-scenes reports. McIntyre had no problem with Knight’s promo. A source noted that while the news leaking “wasn’t ideal”, both men played off it well.