wrestling / News
Update on Status of Drew McIntyre For Tonight’s WWE RAW
July 17, 2023 | Posted by
It was previously reported, Drew McIntyre was expected to miss tonight’s episode of WWE RAW due to other commitments. He is currently filming a movie, Lionsgate’s The Killer’s Game starring Dave Bautista and Ice Cube. There have been some who asked if filming had halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. PWInsider reports that the strike has nothing to do with the film, which is still in production in Europe. McIntyre will not be in Atlanta for tonight’s show.
