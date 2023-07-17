wrestling / News

Update on Status of Drew McIntyre For Tonight’s WWE RAW

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was previously reported, Drew McIntyre was expected to miss tonight’s episode of WWE RAW due to other commitments. He is currently filming a movie, Lionsgate’s The Killer’s Game starring Dave Bautista and Ice Cube. There have been some who asked if filming had halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. PWInsider reports that the strike has nothing to do with the film, which is still in production in Europe. McIntyre will not be in Atlanta for tonight’s show.

