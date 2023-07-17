Update on Status of Drew McIntyre For Tonight’s WWE RAW

It was previously reported, Drew McIntyre was expected to miss tonight’s episode of WWE RAW due to other commitments. He is currently filming a movie, Lionsgate’s The Killer’s Game starring Dave Bautista and Ice Cube. There have been some who asked if filming had halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. PWInsider reports that the strike has nothing to do with the film, which is still in production in Europe. McIntyre will not be in Atlanta for tonight’s show.