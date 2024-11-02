Update on Where Drew McIntyre Has Been After WWE Bad Blood

Drew McIntyre has been out of action ever since his Hell in a Cell match with CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood last month. According to Fightful Select, McIntyre has been away for multiple reasons.

First of all, McIntyre would have needed time off anyway as he suffered a large cut during the match. This required a dozen staples to close. However, he has also been using the time to be with his family in Europe. He noted recently that he’s experienced “personal losses.”