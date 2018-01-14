Update on Eddie Edwards Injury at Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

– As previously reported, Eddie Edwards was injured at yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Orlando, Florida yesterday and was later sent to the hospital. Eddie Edwards shared an update on his Twitter account earlier today, updating fans on his condition. You can see that tweet below.

According to Edwards, he’s suffering from a “couple broken bones couple cuts and a sweet black eye.” He added, “Somedays you’re the bat, somedays you’re my eye.” Additionally, PWInsider reports that Edwards underwent a CT scan and was diagnosed with several broken bones in his face and also had a broken nose. His cuts were also reportedly glued shut.