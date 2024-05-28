wrestling / News
Update On When Eddie Kingston Will Undergo Surgery
May 27, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has an update on Eddie Kingston’s scheduled surgery to fix his torn ACL and meniscus. As reported, Kingston will need to undergo surgery to fix the tears, though he will have to wait until his leg fracture to heal before the knee surgery can happen.
PWInsider reports that Kingston is currently scheduled to undergo the surgery on July 8th.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kingston for a quick and full recovery.
