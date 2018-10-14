wrestling / News
Update on Edge’s Status For Smackdown 1000, More Names Booked (Spoilers)
October 14, 2018 | Posted by
– A new report has been released with an update on Edge’s status for this week’s Smackdown 1000 episode. PWInsider reports that while WWE is no longer advertising the Hall of Famer in a Cutting Edge segment, he is scheduled for the show.
The site also notes that Booker T and The Big Show are both set to appear at the show, which takes place on Tuesday and airs live on USA Network.