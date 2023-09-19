– As previously reported, wrestler El Hijo del Vikingo suffered a hip injury during last Saturday’s ROH TV tapings where he teamed with Gravity and Metalik against Tony Nese, Angelico, and Serpentico. Dave Meltzer provided an update on Vikingo during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio and what that means for Vikingo’s scheduled AAA Mega Championship match in Mexico on Saturday, September 23 against Komander.

Meltzer stated that it’s not 100% ruled out that El Hijo del Vikingo will have to withdraw from the title bout, he said it’s “probable.” Vikingo is also reportedly looking to perform rehab all week on his hip in the hopes that he will be ready to go for the title match in time, but it’s not guaranteed.

As previously noted, Vikingo suffered a deep bruise on his hip rather than hip break.