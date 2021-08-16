Update On Ember Moon After Missing Last Week’s WWE NXT

A new report has an update on Ember Moon after she was pulled from her match with Sarray on last week’s episode of NXT. As reported last week, Moon was pulled the day of the show from the match because she was not cleared to compete, though she noted earlier today that she was “not injured.”

According to Fightful Select, Moon was recovering from a dental procedure that prevented her from being cleared. Sources in NXT told the site that Moon was willing to work despite that, but WWE decided to pull her out of the match anyway.

Moon was replaced with Dakota Kai, who handed Sarray her first loss in NXT.