Notes on Enhancement Talents for Last Night’s Raw Underground, Colby Corino Appears
– The Local Competitor Twitter account has some details on the enhancement talent who appeared on last night’s Raw Underground. Erik’s opponent during the first fight on Raw UG was Colby Corino. Colby Corino is the son of former ECW World champion Steve Corino. Corino last appeared on WWE programming in March 2019, when he appeared on 205 Live.
As previously reported, Marina Shafir appeared during Raw Underground and defeated Brandi Lauren. Lauren has previously appeared as an extra in WWE for NXT last year and last February. She primarily works in EVOLVE and SHINE.
You can check out some footage of Erik’s “fight” with Colby Corino below.
Who competed on @WWE RAW Underground this week? Erik @Erik_WWE fought Colby Corino @ColbyCorino in the 1st fight. Towards the end of RAW Marina Shafir @MarinaShafir made Brandi Lauren @BrandiWrestling submit. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW #RawUnderground pic.twitter.com/Kg0lAnSmlz
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 18, 2020
Colby, the son of Steve Corino @StevenCorino previously appeared on the 3/5/19 @WWE205Live episode where he was supposed to compete against Mike Kanellis @RealMikeBennett. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/tMwXeyY1Vc
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 18, 2020
Brandi primarily competes for World Wrestling Network’s (WWN) @WWNEVOLVE & @WWNSHINE. She appeared as an extra on numerous @WWENXT episodes in 2019. This year she appeared on the 2/26 episode with Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/EXpNxGz8F6
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 18, 2020
