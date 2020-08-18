Notes on Enhancement Talents for Last Night’s Raw Underground, Colby Corino Appears

– The Local Competitor Twitter account has some details on the enhancement talent who appeared on last night’s Raw Underground. Erik’s opponent during the first fight on Raw UG was Colby Corino. Colby Corino is the son of former ECW World champion Steve Corino. Corino last appeared on WWE programming in March 2019, when he appeared on 205 Live.

As previously reported, Marina Shafir appeared during Raw Underground and defeated Brandi Lauren. Lauren has previously appeared as an extra in WWE for NXT last year and last February. She primarily works in EVOLVE and SHINE.

You can check out some footage of Erik’s “fight” with Colby Corino below.