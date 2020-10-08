Update on Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly’s In-Ring Status, Triple H Comments

Finn Balor will be missing some ring time due to his broken jaw suffered at NXT Takeover: 31. A video aired during tonight’s NXT talking with WWE’s ringside physician Dr. Jeffrey Westerfield, who confirmed that Balor suffered two fractures in his jaw in his match with Kyle O’Reilly. Balor is confirmed to be missing at least some time as a result.

As for O’Reilly, he was not ready to be on TV this week. He noted that he took a shot to the liver during the match.

Westerfield said, “That match was so hard-hitting. It’s amazing, I don’t know how the two of them got through that match. Unfortunately there’s absolutely no chance that Kyle’s going to be able to make TVs this week, Finn had two fractures in his jaw. Once the swelling goes down in a couple days, Finn’s going to be able to talk very sparingly. Obviously it’s going to have to have him out for a little bit of time.”

Triple H also posted to Twitter responding to a tweet on Balor’s comments, as you can see below: