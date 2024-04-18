wrestling / News
Update on What’s Next for Former WWE Artist Rob Schamberger
April 18, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, longtime WWE resident artist Rob Schamberger has exited the company. PWInsider reports that Schamberger is expected to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) moving forward. AEW is expected to make the announcement on Schamberger joining the company official on Monday, April 22.
AEW Shop also revealed the following tease for the upcoming collaboration, which you can see below:
4.22.24@AEW x @robschamberger pic.twitter.com/mresplUtgo
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) April 18, 2024
