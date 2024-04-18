wrestling / News

Update on What’s Next for Former WWE Artist Rob Schamberger

April 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Canvas 2 Canvas Rob Schamberger Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, longtime WWE resident artist Rob Schamberger has exited the company. PWInsider reports that Schamberger is expected to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) moving forward. AEW is expected to make the announcement on Schamberger joining the company official on Monday, April 22.

AEW Shop also revealed the following tease for the upcoming collaboration, which you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Rob Schamberger, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading