– PWInsider has an update on the ongoing lawsuit by former WWE writer Britney Abrahams against the company, Vince McMahon, and former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon alleging that the company discriminated and retaliated against her after she spoke against “racist scripts.” According to PWInsider’s update, court records the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York state that WWE is required to respond to the case by June 26.

Other defendants named in the lawsuit include SVP of Creative Writing Operation Christine Lubrano, former Creative Team member Chris Dunn, Ryan Callahan, creative team member Jen Pepperman, and former Creative Team member Mike Heller.