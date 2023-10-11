– Wrestling fans were shocked last Saturday when Ricky Starks and Big Bill defeated FTR to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships on last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision in a match that lasted less than five minutes. It was later reported that Cash Wheeler is currently dealing with an injury he sustained during FTR’s match against Aussie Open at AEW WrestleDream. Fightful Select on FTR’s title loss.

According to Fightful Select, FTR’s Dax Harwood was the one who pushed AEW’s creative team to book the finish of last Saturday’s title change on AEW Collision and was a proponent of how it went down. Also, Fightful reports that Wheeler is currently suffering from injured ribs, but it’s unknown how much time he will have to miss.