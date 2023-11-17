Update On Possible Name That Could Be Signed To AEW At Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Will Ospreay has said that his NJPW contract will expire in February 2024, and this has resulted in interest from multiple companies. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast even reported that Ospreay would likely be the wrestler that is signed to AEW at Full Gear tomorrow night.

PWInsider adds that while Ospreay is still under contract to New Japan, he has the company’s blessing to negotiate with other companies. That’s why he recently hired Barry Bloom as his agent. It was also noted that at least three companies are interested in Ospreay and have made offers.