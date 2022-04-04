wrestling / News

Update On Gable Steveson’s Status For Post-WrestleMania 38 Raw

April 4, 2022 | Posted by Fernando Quiles Jr
WrestleMania 38 Gable Steveson Image Credit: WWE

WWE doubled down on exposure for Gable Steveson, making him appear on both nights at WrestleMania 38. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Steveson will not be showing up on Raw. He has flown back home to Minnesota.

Gable Steveson merchandise is already available at WWEShop.com. Take a look at his first official WWE t-shirt below:

 

