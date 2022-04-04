wrestling / News
Update On Gable Steveson’s Status For Post-WrestleMania 38 Raw
April 4, 2022 | Posted by
WWE doubled down on exposure for Gable Steveson, making him appear on both nights at WrestleMania 38. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Steveson will not be showing up on Raw. He has flown back home to Minnesota.
Gable Steveson merchandise is already available at WWEShop.com. Take a look at his first official WWE t-shirt below:
View this post on Instagram
More Trending Stories
- William Regal Reacts To Triple H Leaving His Boots In The Ring At Wrestlemania
- Mick Foley, Bully Ray & More React to Pat McAfee, Mr. McMahon & Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania 38
- CM Punk Responds To Kevin Owens Getting Match Against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38
- Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38