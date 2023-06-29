Update on Gable Steveson’s Training For WWE Debut

Gable Steveson has been training for a WWE debut since he signed with the company back in 2021. It had been reported last year that Steveson wasn’t progressing at a level that WWE officials liked and the company was “cold” on him.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Steveson is starting to do better with his training. Steveson is said to be “picking things up” and the belief is that he will “end up better than a lot of people originally thought.”

Steveson has been making appearances in WWE NXT for the past couple of weeks.