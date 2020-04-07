Update on Google Search Numbers for WrestleMania 36 Day 2, Results Reportedly ‘Poor’ by WrestleMania Standards

– As previously reported, the first day of WrestleMania 36 did only one million Google searches, which was said to be below the expected search engines of about 2-3 million for the show. Search impressions for these events are notable since they help indicate interest in the event, along with how well the show might do in terms of views. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez commented on the Google search numbers for Day 2 of this year’s WrestleMania on today’s edition of WrestlingObserver Radio.

According to Meltzer, all the Google searches together related to WrestleMania 36 totaled approximately 270,000 searches, which is well below the one million for the previous day. This number of Google searches is said to indicate that interest in Day 2 of WrestleMania was “unbelievably poor” for the event’s standards. By comparison, the interest and search numbers for Saturday can be considered “weak.”

Additionally, Meltzer noted that AEW Double or Nothing in May 2019 pulled in about 220,000 Google searches. That event ultimately drew about 100,000-110,000 pay-per-view buys.

Earlier this week, WWE did announce that this year’s WrestleMania drew 13.8 million total social media impressions and was “the most social event in WWE history.” The announcement noted a 57 percent increase on social media interactions from WrestleMania 35.

WWE sent 411 this note today, hyping WWE WrestleMania 36 as the most social event in WWE history with 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, up 57% from last year’s WrestleMania. Meltzer and Alvarez discussed how the social media numbers were up this year mainly because the event was two days.