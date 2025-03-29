Update on Health of Drew McIntyre Following Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre tweeted that he got ‘real glass’ in his eye following last night’s episode of Smackdown, in which he was thrown onto a car windshield. PWInsider reports that while McIntyre did get treated and had something removed from his eye after the segment, it was not glass. He was also checked out by WWE’s medical team before he left the venue.

Even so, McIntyre still wore an eye patch backstage and told others that glass was removed from his eye. He is not at today’s live event in Austria, but he wasn’t scheduled to be there anyway.