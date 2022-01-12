Updates on Injuries Coming Out of Impact Hard to Kill

A new report has some details on injuries that talent are dealing with after Impact Hard to Kill over the weekend. PWInsider reports that Moose and Deonna Purrazzo are both “banged up” following their matches at the show, but have not missed any scheduled ring time.

According to the report, Moose has a large knot on his hip from the bump off through the table during his World Championship defense against W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona. Meanwhile, Purrazzo did not have a concussion and did not need stitches following her match with Mickie James. Both of the two went to Florida right after the PPV to do promotional work for Impatc.

In addition, Trey Miguel and Rosemary are set to miss this weekend’s Wrestling Revolver event. Miguel broke his front tooth during his match and is undergoing dental surgery tomorrow. As for Rosemary, it is not confirmed but the word is that she may have hurt her shoulder or arm.