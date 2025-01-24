As previously reported, PCO smashed the TNA digital media title at The People vs. GCW and is no longer working for the promotion. PCO then posted to social media and said that had issues with TNA management. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on what PCO’s issues with the promotion were, according to those close to him.

PCO’s previous deal ended on December 31. He had previously called it one of the highest-paying of his career. He and TNA were in talks for a new deal and agreed to terms at one point. He didn’t sign a deal, but believed they had a deal. TNA then changed their offer, which was for less money. They had reportedly done this to other talent as well, including Rhino, who left the company. He reportedly agreed verbally to the new deal, but hadn’t received a contract to sign. He was called again and was told TNA would be taking back their offer and asked if he could finish up on last night’s live show in San Antonio, where he’d drop the Digital Media title. He agreed to do so on December 19, but never heard back.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer, who is on the TNA creative team, said: “I was told what happened when I got off the panel, and I was like, ‘Okay. Guess he went PCO-crazy,’ Move forward and pivot. Not an angle. Just something that happened.”

There were some in GCW who thought he was going into business for himself, and believed that he was going to build an angle for TNA’s live episode last night. Those people didn’t know he was going to smash the belt. There are others who knew it wasn’t an angle and had an idea of where he was going but didn’t know he would smash the belt. As PCO tried to bury TNA, the show cut away. He wanted to do more in his promo, burying TNA management and praising Scott D’amore, but was told by GCW not to do so. He was told to say he was not a free agent and was in GCW for “unfinished business”, or something similar. However, that’s not what happened.