Update on Jacy Jayne Following Scary Bump On WWE NXT

A new report has an update on Jacy Jayne’s health after she had a frightening bump on last night’s episode of WWE NXT. As reported last night, Jayne was taken to the back in the middle of her match with Persia Pirotta and Io Shirai after she did a suicide dive through the ropes and her feet caught on the ropes, causing her to spill to the floor. The match was turned into a singles match, which Shirai won.

According to Wednesday’s Wrestling Observer Live, a full CT scan was conducted, and it came back clean, which suggests that Jayne did not have a concussion. As of now, she is still advertised for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match at NXT Halloween Havoc next week.