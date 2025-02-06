Update On Jade Cargill’s WWE Return Plans

A new report has an update on WWE’s plans for Jade Cargill’s return. Cargill has been out of action has been out of action since November due to an injury, having been written out of storylines via an attack by an unknown attacker. It had been reported late last month that Cargill had been at the WWE Performance Center again, and SI’s The Takedown reports that Cargill is working to get cleared ASAP and could be back in time for WrestleMania 41.

The nature of Cargill’s injury still has not been confirmed and there’s no word on who she will be feuding with if she does get back in time for WrestleMania. Naomi took Cargill’s place as co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair, and they are still the reigning champions.