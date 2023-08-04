Update on If Jamie Hayter or Thunder Rosa Will Be Back For AEW All In

It was reported last week that both Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa were working on returning to the ring but it was unknown when they would be back. There was a hope that Hayter might be back for All In, but her status was “uncertain” and she likely wouldn’t make it barring a “miraculous recovery.”

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that neither Hayter nor Rosa are expected to be back in time for the Wembley Stadium event in London.

Hayter in particular is expected to be back around February due to the various injuries she is dealing with. That is said to be a rough estimate.