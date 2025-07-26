Update On Jay White’s Recovery, Reportedly Might Undergo Shoulder Surgery

A new report has an update on Jay White’s recover from injury, noting that he may be out for quite a bit longer. White has been out of action since APril due to a hand injury, and Fightful Select reports that sources in AEW say that he’s been dealing with a shoulder injury as well.

The report notes that those in the company have said White’s been weighing whether to get surgery on his shoulder. No word on whether the decision has been made, but if so he may miss the rest of 2025.

The report goes on to note that White has not been at AEW tapings lately.