wrestling / News

Update on Jeff Hardy Following Possible Injury at AEW Rampage Taping

February 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Hardy AEW Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, a no DQ match between Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara is set for Friday’s episode of Rampage. According to PWInsider reports that during the match, Hardy may have suffered an injury.

At one point, Guevara went for a shooting star press off the top rope, with Hardy getting his knees up, However, Guevara’s knee ended up colliding with Hardy’s face. Referee Paul Turner called for the ringside doctor to check on Hardy. From there, an audible was called and the two immediately went to the match’s finish. Hardy appeared to be bleeding from his face, either his lip or nose. Hardy was able to walk out under his own power with the help of ringside officials.

Fightful Select reports that Hardy will be undergoing concussion tests. The initial fear after the incident was a broken nose.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeff Hardy, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading