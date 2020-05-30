wrestling / News
Update on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Storyline, Hardy Cleared of ‘Charges’
WWE has an update on Jeff Hardy’s “legal situation” following the storyline on this week’s Smackdown. As noted Hardy was (in storyline) arrested after his rental car was shown to have hit Elias before the show and he was found disoriented and smelling of alcohol. Hardy made his way back to the arena by the end of the show and attacked Sheamus after Sheamus lost to Daniel Bryan in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament semifinals.
WWE.com has now provided an update, noting that Hardy was released by Orlando police because he passed sobriety tests and was cleared of any involvement in the attack. The full report reads:
“WWE Digital has learned Jeff Hardy was released from custody by the Orlando police after successfully passing the required sobriety tests, therefore absolving Hardy of the charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence, and the hit-and-run on Elias earlier tonight.
“Elias was found injured in the parking lot with an abandoned car nearby before Friday Night SmackDown began. Hardy was taken into custody after being found in a dazed state not far from the scene, but he reemerged as Sheamus battled Daniel Bryan in the night’s final match.
“Stay tuned to WWE social and digital channels for the latest updates on the developing situation.”
