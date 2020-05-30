Update on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Storyline, Hardy Cleared of ‘Charges’

WWE has an update on Jeff Hardy’s “legal situation” following the storyline on this week’s Smackdown. As noted Hardy was (in storyline) arrested after his rental car was shown to have hit Elias before the show and he was found disoriented and smelling of alcohol. Hardy made his way back to the arena by the end of the show and attacked Sheamus after Sheamus lost to Daniel Bryan in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament semifinals.

WWE.com has now provided an update, noting that Hardy was released by Orlando police because he passed sobriety tests and was cleared of any involvement in the attack. The full report reads: