Update on Jeff Hardy’s Return

– Jeff Hardy is preparing for his return to WWE television, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Hardy is at the WWE Performance Center training in the ring to prepare for his return from injury. Hardy underwent surgery in October to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff.

Hardy is also facing a legal issue after he was arrested for a DWI earlier this month. Hardy crashed his car into a guardrail in Concord, North Carolina and blew a 0.25 blood alcohol level, over three times the legal limit. Hardy filmed an appearance in the Ultimate Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt that will air on Raw tonight, though it is still not known if the appearance will be edited out.