Update On Plans For Jey Uso Trade Storyline

A new Fightful Select report revealed that WWE sources indicated recently that creative plans are underway to eventually conclude the storyline around Jey Uso’s trade to the Raw brand. Those spoken to stated that elements of the story might occur as early as tonight’s SmackDown, with an equivalent exchange of a talent equal to Uso’s standing to the promotion in the works. Additionally, it was noted that in their current standings as Tag Team Champions, Uso and Cody Rhodes could still appear on SmackDown themselves.