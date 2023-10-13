wrestling / News
Update On Plans For Jey Uso Trade Storyline
October 13, 2023 | Posted by
A new Fightful Select report revealed that WWE sources indicated recently that creative plans are underway to eventually conclude the storyline around Jey Uso’s trade to the Raw brand. Those spoken to stated that elements of the story might occur as early as tonight’s SmackDown, with an equivalent exchange of a talent equal to Uso’s standing to the promotion in the works. Additionally, it was noted that in their current standings as Tag Team Champions, Uso and Cody Rhodes could still appear on SmackDown themselves.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Bringing In Big Name Stars To Increase Ratings, Signing Mick Foley
- Details On Reason Behind Recent AEW International Title Changes
- Notes on Backstage Reaction to Tony Khan’s Social Media Comments on WWE
- Damian Priest On Rhea Ripley Taking Charge In Judgment Day, Says It’s Interchangeable