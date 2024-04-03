Update On Joe Gacy Following Apparent Injury On WWE NXT

Joe Gacy suffered an apparent injury in his match on WWE NXT, and a new report has an update on him. Gacy competed against Oba Femi on tonight’s show and the match ended awkwardly when the referee threw up the X after checking on Gacy following a slam by Femi that resulted in Gacy’s head hitting the mat.

Fightful Select reports that the injury scare was legitimate and that officials were concerned about a concussion. Gacy was able to walk to the back on his own, and the announcement of a scheduled match for Stand & Deliver between him and Shawn Spears, who interfered in the match, was briefly put on hold.

According to sources in NXT, the whole thing caused some necessary chanegs as there was supposed to be a segment between Femi and his NXT North American Championship challengers Dijak and Josh Briggs after the match. Instead the segment was filmed backstage on short notice and Gacy also did a segment where he told Ava he was fine and asked to face Spears at Saturday’s PPV.