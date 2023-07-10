New Update on Johnny Gargano’s Injury Status

Johnny Gargano has been off TV for a while, and a new report has an update on him. Fightful Select says that despite a report floating around saying that he was injured and wouldn’t be competing at SummerSlam, Gargano is no longer injured and was factored into recent creative plans.

The report makes it clear that there is no confirmation of his status for SummerSlam or whether the originally planned DIY angle with Tommaso Ciampa is going ahead, only that Gargano is no longer injured. Gargano was backstage at Raw in Cleveland and was set to be on the show, but that plan was dropped due to creative changes. The report notes that Gargano has been “fine for quite some time.”