AEW News: Update On Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Spike Spot, Several Talent Missed Show

– A new report has an update on Jon Moxley after his getting suplexed onto a spiked bat on AEW Dynamite. As reported, Moxley retained the AEW World Title against Cope in a Street Fight that saw Cope suplex Moxley onto his bat in a gnarly spot. Fightful Select reports that the reaction in the company to the spot was “wild” and that there was a lot of disbelief that it finally happened.

Despite how it looked, Moxley was said to be okay after the spot. He will defend the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty. The report also noted that there are creative plans in place to explain Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian and FTR’s involvement in the match.

– The report also notes that several staff members and wrestlers missed the show. Strickland was not at the show and is still recovering from his eardrum injury sustained at AEW Revolution, while a number of other people missed the tapings due to the blizzard. AEW was said to be very happy with the show, as was Tony Khan, and were happy that nearly all the fans were able to make it to the show.