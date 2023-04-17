Update on Jordynne Grace’s Impact Contract Status

A new report has some details on Jordynne Grace’s contract status with Impact Wrestling. According to Fightful Select, the former Knockouts Champion was set to become a free agent in March. The report notes that Impact would “ideally” have liked to sign Grace to a new contract at that time but as of yet there’s no word on if she’s signed a new deal since then.

Grace signed a two-year contract extension in 2021, itself following a two-year contract that was signed in 2019. Grace is doing very well with her exclusive content site, though there is no word on whether that will or did factor into her decision.

Grace lost to Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of Impact Rebellion with the vacant Knockouts Championship up for grabs.