wrestling / News

Update on When KAIRI Might Return To WWE

November 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over KAIRI Image Credit: NJPW

Back in the summer, KAIRI announced that she would be taking a hiatus from STARDOM amid rumors that she was set to return to WWE. WrestleVotes reports that her return to the company is “imminent”, as Kairi Sane is now listed on the company’s internal talent roster.

Sane previously worked for the company from 2016 to 2021.

