wrestling / News
Update on When KAIRI Might Return To WWE
November 2, 2023 | Posted by
Back in the summer, KAIRI announced that she would be taking a hiatus from STARDOM amid rumors that she was set to return to WWE. WrestleVotes reports that her return to the company is “imminent”, as Kairi Sane is now listed on the company’s internal talent roster.
Sane previously worked for the company from 2016 to 2021.
After what feels like months of speculation, I’m told Kairi Sane has reappeared on the internal talent roster. Her return to the company is imminent.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho’s Friend to Help Him With Powerhouse Hobbs (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls His Match With Sting at WCW Halloween Havoc 2000, Working With Vince Russo
- Bully Ray Suggests the ‘Right Way’ for LA Knight to Lose Against Roman Reigns
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s WCW Backstage Antics, Tension About Money